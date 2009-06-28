Lupe Fiasco – The L.A.S.E.R.S. Manifesto

The new Lupe Fiasco album should be a problem!
i like lupe but this is to much . So much self importance now.. That was mad cheesy lol
ppl sleep on this dude…….. one of the best out right now
I don’t like this…WTF…”We are not loser…we’re lasers!” Its seems like Lupe is trying too damn hard to speak on important topics…seems forced! Try again LUPE…I still think you can do better! He is trying to capture an auduence…but I’m not sure if he even knows?
^^^i don’t understand 1 and 3
Lupe has always rapped about this subject matter….only this time he says it more directly….it’s still the same thing. Y’all act like he’s tryna groom people into revolutionary soldiers or sumthin…
the message i got from this video….was that he was tryna tell people to be more aware
I swear other rappers need to take not, and stop that all that happy shit.
he’s right, everything he says, it’s right. who cares if it sounds corny or cheesy, doesn’t change the message.
hes tryin to hard lol…
this is lame
y they keep on lookin to the side… tryin to mkae themselves look cool n shit…
Once again, Lupe speaks the truth!
EPIC…and this is JUST a TEASER…the album will be MADNESS..
and it will be a problem!!!!!
i like lupe but this is to much . So much self importance now.. That was mad cheesy lol
ppl sleep on this dude…….. one of the best out right now
I don’t like this…WTF…”We are not loser…we’re lasers!” Its seems like Lupe is trying too damn hard to speak on important topics…seems forced! Try again LUPE…I still think you can do better! He is trying to capture an auduence…but I’m not sure if he even knows?
^^^i don’t understand 1 and 3
Lupe has always rapped about this subject matter….only this time he says it more directly….it’s still the same thing. Y’all act like he’s tryna groom people into revolutionary soldiers or sumthin…
the message i got from this video….was that he was tryna tell people to be more aware
I swear other rappers need to take not, and stop that all that happy shit.
he’s right, everything he says, it’s right. who cares if it sounds corny or cheesy, doesn’t change the message.
hes tryin to hard lol…
this is lame
y they keep on lookin to the side… tryin to mkae themselves look cool n shit…
Once again, Lupe speaks the truth!
EPIC…and this is JUST a TEASER…the album will be MADNESS..
and it will be a problem!!!!!