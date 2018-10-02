Getty Image

This Halloween, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles will play host to an epic benefit concert dedicated to the life and memory of late rapper Mac Miller. With the proceeds to be donated to Mac Miller’s Circles Fund providing programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, the “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” concert will feature performances from Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, Miguel, SZA, Travis Scott, and more.

Mac’s family set up the benefit and the fund to honor his memory in partnership with Live Nation, with ticket sales opening this Friday, October 5, at 10 AM PST. Mac’s mom, Karen Myers, praised the support the family has received from the artistic community in the wake of Mac’s passing, saying, “The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life. His father, brother, and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

The MMCF will be managed by McCormick’s Estate along with his family, a board of advisors, and 4 Strikes management. For more information, you can visit the MMCF’s website here. See below for flyer and full lineup.