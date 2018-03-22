How Miguel Learned To ‘Translate Emotion’ With His Creative Efforts

Brought To You By
Honda

In a world of formulaic R&B music, Miguel is an outlier. Since dropping his debut All I Want Is You album in 2010, the gifted singer-songwriter has made it a point to sidestep what he deemed “caricatures of R&B” and release reflective, exceptionally honest records. As he told us in the latest episode of Honda Backstage, his aim is to use his talents to “translate emotions” and craft music so palpable that anyone can relate to it.

That’s what Donny Hathaway did for him when he was just a 9-year-old in San Pedro, California. He eventually began making his own music with his brother Nonchalant Savant — after borrowing their Uncle Richard’s tape recorder. The two brothers shared a room at their father’s house, and it turns out they also shared a musical gift. Nonchalant recalls hearing Miguel recording in the closet, and adding his own flourishes to a then-burgeoning sound.

“Music was all I ever wanted to do,” Miguel recalls. Making music was a valuable oasis from the tumultuous climate of early 90’s Southern California, with racial tensions and gang violence abound. Miguel was able to overcome the turbulent conditions by turning his considerable gifts into “pure creative efforts.” His dedication has paid off to the tune of millions of units sold and adoring fans all over the world – not to mention a catalog that’s made him one of the most influential alternative R&B artists out there. Check out the video above to hear more about Miguel’s influences and see the home studio that he still records at to this day.

Around The Web

TAGSHONDA BACKSTAGEmiguel

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP