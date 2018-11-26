Not only is Meek Mill free from prison and on a mission to extend that same gift to a million other people through his Reform Now foundation, the Philadelphia rapper is celebrating his wins with a brand new album, Championships, coming this Friday, November 30.
Led by the Jeremih-featuring single, “Dangerous,” and possibly featuring his romantic ex’s lyrical rival Cardi B, Championships is already off to a strong start, but it looks like Meek will further put his newfound freedom to use by taking the show on the road for the Championships Tour, beginning in February of next year and running through late March.
Meanwhile, he continues to promote his reform endeavors in any and every medium he can, including today’s impassioned op-ed for The New York Times, which lays out his plans for Reform Now and changing the criminal justice system for the better.
See below for the Championships Tour dates and venues. Championships, the album, comes out this Friday via Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records.
02/19 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
02/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/23 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
02/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
02/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/05 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/08 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
03/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre
03/12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
03/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The MET
03/19 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
03/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
