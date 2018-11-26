Getty Image

Not only is Meek Mill free from prison and on a mission to extend that same gift to a million other people through his Reform Now foundation, the Philadelphia rapper is celebrating his wins with a brand new album, Championships, coming this Friday, November 30.

Led by the Jeremih-featuring single, “Dangerous,” and possibly featuring his romantic ex’s lyrical rival Cardi B, Championships is already off to a strong start, but it looks like Meek will further put his newfound freedom to use by taking the show on the road for the Championships Tour, beginning in February of next year and running through late March.

Meanwhile, he continues to promote his reform endeavors in any and every medium he can, including today’s impassioned op-ed for The New York Times, which lays out his plans for Reform Now and changing the criminal justice system for the better.

See below for the Championships Tour dates and venues. Championships, the album, comes out this Friday via Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

02/19 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

02/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/23 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

02/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

02/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/05 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/08 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

03/12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

03/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The MET

03/19 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

03/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy