Six years to the day he released his debut album, Dreams And Nightmares, Meek Mill returns to the solo music grind after his incarceration-induced hiatus late last year with the soulful single, “Dangerous.” His first solo single since freedom is an evolution of his hard edged sound with Jeremih and PNB Rock.

While Meek has featured on tracks throughout the year, most recently T.I.’s “Jefe,” his name has been more closely associated with his prison reform efforts in 2018 — and with mending previously fractured relationships. After securing his release from prison, the Philadelphia rapper has seemingly laid low, except for a series of interviews detailing his harrowing experience with the criminal justice system, which began when he was just 18 years old.

According to Meek and his lawyers, his decade-long ordeal was orchestrated by the many cards stacked against him, from the officer who arrested him turning up on an list of untrustworthy witnesses, to the judge who Meek claimed made inappropriate requests and refused to provide any breaks.

Now, though, Meek is a (mostly) free man, and clearly, he intends to use this renewed lease on life to build on the success he’s already gained in the rap game, evolving his sound on “Dangerous” and hopefully, staying clear of anymore parole violations.