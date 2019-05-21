Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Forgive the expression, but it looks like DJ Khaled has, yes, another one. Khaled had been flying under the radar for a while, but when he finally released his latest album, Father Of Asahd, he made sure it landed in a bang. One video after another followed the project’s Friday release, culminating in a weekend performance on Saturday Night Live that brought nearly the whole cast of guest stars to the stage with him, yet he’s still not finished. The latest video is for the passionate “Weather The Storm” featuring Meek Mill and Lil Baby.

Produced by ERG Designs, the video is shot in stark black-and-white with a simple performance concept, as Khaled lets Lil Baby and Meek reflect on the rough circumstances and questionable decisions that eventually led them to a life of stardom and wealth. While Meek addresses his 11-year struggle against the probation system — a struggle that is, arguably, still not finished — Lil Baby seeks redemption for a lifetime of sinning and wonders if the life he lives now is the one he deserves. Meanwhile, a choir backs them up and religious iconography flashes across the screen, highlighting the spiritual themes of both rappers’ verses.

Father Of Asahd is out now, along with videos for “Celebrate,” “Just Us,” “Higher,” and “Wish Wish.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.