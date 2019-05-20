Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The latest video from DJ Khaled’s guest-packed album, Father Of Asahd, is here to showcase a pair of fiery feature performances — literally. Cardi B and 21 Savage join Khaled to deliver their “Wish Wish” verses amid flaming tableaus that reflect the heat of their respective bars and Tay Keith’s punishing beat.

Besides all the pyrotechnics, there are some impressive motorcycle stunts, a conspicuous placement for Cardi’s Fashion Nova line, and 21 Savage in a tech trenchcoat that you just know he was broiling in between takes — especially with all the jets of flame going off around him while he raps.

“Wish Wish” is just one of a seemingly endless supply of Father Of Asahd videos that began dropping on Friday, beginning with the John Legend and Nipsey Hussle-featuring “Higher” and including “Celebrate,” featuring Post Malone and Travis Scott, and the Outkast-sampling “Just Us,” with SZA. The album also includes Khaled’s 2018 single “No Brainer” with Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber, as well as “Top Off” with Future and Beyonce.

Khaled capped his blowout release weekend with a pair of star-studded performances on Saturday Night Live which included medleys featuring Big Sean, J Balvin, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, and SZA.

Father Of Asahd is out now via Epic Records.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.