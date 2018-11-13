Watch Migos And James Corden Dab To Whitney Houston In A Teaser For Their Upcoming ‘Carpool Karaoke’

11.13.18

Migos are going on The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden and from the preview teaser posted by the show’s official Instagram account, it’s going to be a rollicking good time. Not only do the Atlanta trappers rock out to their massive 2017 hit, “Bad N Boujee” with Corden, who offers up some pretty serviceable rhymes of his own, the four take over an upscale, Los Angeles boutique, count up stacks of cash, and do the dab to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” It’s a hilarious sight to behold.

While Corden is kind of the opposite of what you’d expect of someone well-versed in the stack-counting, triplet-flow-rapping ways of Migos, he’s actually been pretty good at drawing some unexpected, enjoyable “Carpool Karaoke” performances out of hip-hop guests in the past, showing off the lighter side of a genre stereotypically known for mean mugs and ice grills. For instance, there was the time we all found out how big a Missy Elliott fan former First Lady Michelle Obama is. He’s also pretty good at drawing uproarious performances of hardcore rap verses from unlikely sources, like Redman’s “Dirrty” verse as rapped by Melissa McCarthy.

The point is, definitely park it in front of your television tonight at 12:30 for The Late Late Show With James Corden. It’s going to be a doozy.

