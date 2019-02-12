Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mike Will Made-It refuses to rest on his laurels after producing the Creed II soundtrack, which featured high-speed standout “Runnin’” with ASAP Mob and Nicki Minaj. He dropped a new video out of nowhere featuring 2 Chainz, Schoolboy Q, and Mike’ own Ear Drummers artist Eearz titled “Kill ‘Em With Success.” Check it out above.

The song features one of Schoolboy Q’s first big appearances of 2019 after the Los Angeles-based TDE rapper promised his new album would drop later this year. In the video, Q, Chainz, and Eearz find themselves transplanted via the magic of green screening into all types of winning situations. Eearz gets transformed into a race car driver in the winner’s circle, while Q gets to be a musclebound, championship weightlifter and flex in more ways than one. He also lands a fish longer than he is tall as a deep-sea fisherman. Finally, 2 Chainz anchors the track with the final verse, with a scene casting him as a champion racehorse owner (there is no way 6’5″ 2 Chainz could ever convincingly be a jockey), an expert gambler, and President of the United States. There’s probably an improvement if ever there was one.

There’s no information on where exactly “Kill ‘Em With Success” will end up, but will all three featured artists promising new albums this year, it’s anyone’s guess — although I doubt anyone would complain if it popped up on all three.