No matter your rap preference, you’re likely to find something to appeal to your sensibilities in this week’s batch of releases. They run the gamut from inspired underground rap to hard-hitting trap, all headlined with the uber-positive pop rap of SuperDuperKyle’s long-awaited major label debut, Light Of Mine.

If you prefer deep thoughts and complex metaphors, Nick Grant and Paul Barman bring a dose of conscious observation and introspection to this week’s slate, while Lil Baby looks to make the most of his recently-acquired Drake co-sign to take his Harder Than Ever Atlanta outlook nationwide. This week’s sampling of album releases epitomizes hip-hop’s breadth and diversity, but remember, just because you like one doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy the others as well.

Kyle — Light Of Mine (independently popular. / Atlantic Records)

The purveyor of happy raps like “iSpy” and “Playinwitme” will finally release his long-awaited full-length this Friday, bringing a much-needed ray of sunshine to these heavy times in hip-hop. While Kanye West goes full Tea Party and Childish Gambino reminds us how much things suck for Black folks in America, Kyle’s music has always embraced a fun, cartoony vibe that belies some serious subjects and stories of personal loss. Kyle’s childhood home burned down in last year’s California fires, which could have given him plenty of dark material to ruminate on, but his philosophy is to put on a smile through everything because bad times only last so long. Light Of Mine might become your go-to remedy for the blues, a reminder that good things come to those who wait.