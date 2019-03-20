Getty Image

The Red Bull Music Festival is coming back to New York City this spring and is officially kicking off on April 30. This will be their seventh time hosting the international music series in NYC and are really making a splash with their lineup. Headlined by FKA Twigs, Rosalia, Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack, and Holly Herndon, you’ve got to make sure to show up and show out for the events.

For additional details on the individual events or to purchase tickets, visit redbull.com/nyc.

Press Release

April 30

Rosalia: El Mal Querer At Webster Hall

Rosalia has quickly turned into one of the biggest Latin singers in the business. Her 2018 album El Mal Querer found the intersection between pop and R&B and was certified platinum in Spain. Catch her at Webster Hall and be ready to dance along with her flamenco-rooted songs.

May 3

Onyx Collective’s Nyxo: Defying Gravity

Is there anything better than some smooth modern jazz? I didn’t think so. Onyx Collective is using their classically-trained talents to put their own twist on the classic sound that’ll also include freeform collaborations with some of the city’s hip-hop, soul, R&B, and jazz artists. The location is still to be determined but keep an eye out for one of NYC’s park to get your evening’s entertainment on May 3.

May 8

JPEGMafia: A Tribute To Buttermilk Jesus At Elsewhere

The Brooklyn-born rapper has made his name by drawing inspiration from the likes of Ice Cube and Bad Brains. His style is more militant as projects like Communist Slow Jams (2015) and Veteran (2018) display. He’s also one of the more anticipated acts performing at Coachella this April. Since it’s fitting, you’ll be able to watch him perform in his hometown Brooklyn at Elsewhere.

May 9

Moor Mother: Red Summer At BRIC

Philly-based artist, musician, and activist Moor Mother brings together spoken word, noise, punk, and free jazz. Red Summer, her new project, will drop on the 100-year anniversary of Red Summer, the flood of heightened heightened anti-Black racial terror that swept cities across America in 1919. There will be a performance curated by Moor Mother as well as an installation by Black Quantum Futurism.

May 10

Tierra Whack At Rainbow Room

Tierra Whack has really turned into one of the hottest up-and-coming artists after the release of Whack World. Some would say she’s hip-hop, others would say she’s R&B, I just call it sweet, unique art. Whack has truly launched into another tier as cemented by her energetic performance on Jimmy Kimmel. She’ll also be at Coachella before coming over to New York for her first-ever headlining show in New York.

May 11 & 12

FKA Twigs At Park Avenue Armory

Coming over from the UK, FKA Twigs puts together electronic beats with R&B to create some of the most unique music you’ll find. She’s not only a singer but she can dance, she’s a producer, and choreographer. This will be her first trip back to perform in New York since the 2015 Red Bull Music Festival show so don’t miss it.

May 15

Teyana Taylor: House Of Petunia At Grand Ballroom (Manhattan Center)

Teyana Taylor is multi-talented and is famous for everything from her own music to writing, dancing, and everything in between. K.T.S.E., Taylor’s last album was dope and gave listeners a little bit of everything they were looking for. Spearheaded by her all-female production company, The Aunties, you’ll get to see one of the most mesmerizing audio-visual presentations that only Teyana can pull off.

May 16

Holly Herndon: PROTO At Pioneer Works

Holly Herndon is a composer and sound artist who creates dense soundscapes with varying vocals and instruments. Her latest album, PROTO, will be performed as a live show and will appeal to all of your senses.

May 18

Nyege Nyege Night With DJ Kampfire And MCZO & Duke At Black Flamingo

DJ Kampfire sought out to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ women in Uganda by putting pan-African sounds for the dance floor. Kampfire has been traveling the world but she’ll head over to the Black Flamingo for her United States debut.