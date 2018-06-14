Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been a big week for Nicki Minaj: Last Thursday, she revealed the album cover for her upcoming Queen, which itself was pretty revealing. A few days ago, it was announced that she and Future would be hitting the road together for the NICKIHNDRXX tour in late 2018 and early 2019. That same day, she shared “Rich Sex,” a braggadocios new single with Lil Wayne (that’s not a cover of Future’s song of the same name).

Nicki hasn’t been letting up since her recent comeback, so of course, she has another new song: She just shared “Bed,” which features Ariana Grande. The smooth pop song features Grande singing the sultry chorus, while Minaj takes the verses and raps about saving room in her bed for a specific somebody.

Minaj said in a recent interview that the sessions for Queen came after a period of self-discovery:

“I went through a moment where I got to know myself again, and then I went through a moment where I got to know myself as the rapper again. And then I locked [myself] in the studio and I didn’t want to leave. Spiritually, I’ve experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years.”

Listen to “Bed” above.

Queen is out 8/10 via Young Money/Cash Money. Pre-order it here.