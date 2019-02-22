Getty Image

Offset’s solo debut is one of the year’s most anticipated releases and it seems that its release is imminent. Last week the Migos rapper premiered the album’s first single, “Red Room” alongside a brooding music video that recounts the car accident that nearly took his life.

On Tuesday, the artist revealed that the entire album was produced exclusively by his longtime collaborators Metro Boomin and Southside.

Thursday brought the most exciting update yet. We learned that the 27-year-old rapper’s album will be called Father of 4. And, better yet, the album would drop Friday morning.