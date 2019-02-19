Getty Image

Offset’s solo album is finally coming soon — this Friday, February 22, to be exact — and as its release date nears, more details about the album have begun to emerge. The album was delayed late last year after Cardi B announced that she and Offset were getting divorced, however, since it now looks like they’ve since righted their relationship, Offset is back in album mode. While it still doesn’t have a cover, title, or tracklist, we do know that it will be produced in its entirety by trap rap mainstays Metro Boomin and Southside courtesy of an all-caps tweet from Offset himself. The album’s first single, “Red Room,” is out now along with an eerie video and it’s also produced by Metro Boomin.

ALBUM ONLY PRODUCED BY METRO & SOUTHSIDE ONLY — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 19, 2019

While there’s no telling how the production duties will be split, Offset couldn’t have picked a better pair of producers. He’s shown tremendous chemistry with Metro Boomin in the past, working with the producer and fellow ATL trap rapper 21 Savage on the 2017 crossover mixtape Without Warning, which yielded the phenomenal single “Ric Flair Drip.”

Southside, on the other hand, has worked far more extensively with other trap stalwarts like Future and Gucci Mane than with Migos; however, he did contribute co-production on Without Warning and has proven more than adept at producing the bulk of albums like Swervo and Still Swervin with G Herbo. He’s also got plenty of co-production credits with Metro sprinkled throughout his discography, so the chemistry between those two is well-known to be solid.

Offset’s as-yet-untitled solo album is due this Friday, February 22 via Quality Control and Capitol Records.