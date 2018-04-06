Offset Surprised Cardi B By Flying In Her Dominican Relatives To Celebrate ‘Invasion Of Privacy’

04.06.18 1 hour ago

Last night Cardi B went from her listening party for debut album Invasion Of Privacy to Phillippe Chow in New York. There, to Cardi’s surprise, she found out that Offset, her fiance and one third of Migos, flew in some of her paternal relatives from the Dominican Republic to celebrate over dinner. On Instagram, Cardi showed how excited she was to be around familiar faces:

No you didn’t. No you didn’t. So I just got surprised by my whole family in Phillippe in here. And I can’t believe that Offset flew in my niece, my cousin, my grandmama and grandfather, my aunt from the Dominican Republic. You sneaky motherfucker. You know what, I love you so much. Thank you everybody. Everybody just enjoying Invasion of Privacy right now, thank you so much. I can’t believe it.

Invasion Of Privacy arrived today to already be certified gold, according to Atlantic Records. (The inclusion of “Bodak Yellow” and the 21 Savage-featuring “Bartier Cardi,” with all their streams and track sales, most likely helped.) Invasion Of Privacy featured Chance The Rapper, Migos, SZA, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Kehlani, along with choice samples and interpolations of Lauryn Hill, Three 6 Mafia and bugalú classic “I Like It Like That.”

Offset has supported Cardi in her music endeavors since before “Bodak Yellow,” when they teamed up last year for “Lick.” Revisit their first collaboration below.

TAGSCardi BINVASION OF PRIVACYOffset

