Peedi Crack – Street Dreams(Jay-Z Diss)

LOL!
I cant front…I like this!!!!
But Peedi, stop wasting time and energy, move on, and focus on more important things!
Uuuuuuuuum…WTF? I thought Peedi said he was done talking about/dissing Jay? I hope this is old because Peedi is better than this (or so I thought).
Ive liked Peedi since his first joints with State Prop, but he needs to focus on his own projects independent of Jay and all that
– [www.mrswagger.com]
wtf was this ????hes not serouis is he lol
LOL….What a waste of video footage. if people aint fucking wit the major label dudes nowaday this no name is like a fart in the wind; U get a wiff, but the gust just blows it to smithereens..
Lol .It Is Kinda Funny The Beat Is Tight, But Cosign#1 ..Stop Wasting Your Time Makin Songs About Jay It Didn’t Work The First 50 Times You Tried It,..Just Stay Focus On Your Music ..But Even Tho Jay Is One Of My Fav’s . I Don’t Like How He Did Peedi ..But Hey You Have To Learn How To Let Things Go After Uh While…Look At Joe Budden, He Said What He Said About Em ..Now He’s Done.
Dear Peedi, you are a talented rapper who got caught up in the music biz! You are not the first and wont be last! You have 2 choices right now. One you can live in the past and blame Jay-Z for not blowin up or you can count your blessings that you have had and still have opportunities to be heard. YOU HAVE TO LET IT GO AND MOVE ON MY NIGGA…. THIS IS GETTING SAD ON SOME GROWN MAN SHIT FO REAL!!!!
A-yo…. This dude mad cause HOV did what???? You looking like a disgruntled girlfriend. Get over yourself….. You just dont have no type of buzz going for you. And the only way you stay on these blogs and websites is because you continue talking about HOV….. Maybe if you put that same energy into some good songs then maybe you can get a deal… Till then get your own life together before you talk about the next man. Because for what I know Jay still making multimillion dollar deals…. And all you doing is making some really trash disses…..
It funny to you making these disses and talking shit on videos but in reality Jay is laughing all the way to the bank.”HA HA HA”, While you sidelined…..lol
BKBRAWLER, I WOULD HAVE TO AGREE. YOU CANT REALLY BLAME HOV FOR EVERY MAN THAT DIDNT MAKE IT. I MEAN JUST AS A MAN I WOULDNT FEEL RIGHT TO KEEP BRINGING ANOTHER MANS NAME UP AND BLAMING HIM FOR MY SITUATION. TRUTHFULLY SPEAKING I DONT THINK THAT THERE WAS ANY SITUATION THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN GOOD FOR ANY OF THE PEOPLE WHO WE SAY HOV DID WRONG. I MEAN HE CANT PUT EVERYBODY ON. BUT TELL ME ANOTHER SITUATION OTHER THAN ROCAFELLA WHERE THESE ARTISTS WOULD HAVE BEEN DOING ANY BETTER THAN THEY ARE NOW. NOT G-UNIT NOT BAD BOY. WHERE ELSE????
I can’t wait for that camel face hunting season to drop. The source said it was droppin in september but i went to fye last week and no one believed there was really an album named that.
#11 – HE SAID HE NEVER HAD AN ALBUM WITH THAT TITLE. IT WAS MADE UP BY A WEBSITE. HE SAID HE’S NOT EVEN GOING AT JAY LIKE THAT BECAUSE IT’S A WASTE OF TIME.
ALL THESE NIGGAS ARE STARTING TO QUIET DOWN BECAUSE THEY REALIZE NO ONE PUT THEM ON SINCE THE ROC AND NO ONE IS GOING TO GIVE THEM ANY REAL DOUGH UNLESS THEY GO BACK TO THE ROC. ALL THEM ARE WASHED – INCL. BEANS. IF THE ROC DIDN’T TAKE JADA, HE’D BE LOOKING FOR A HOME TOO.
THESE NIGGAS ARE ALL NICE, BUT THEY’RE CONSIDERED OLD SKOOL RAPPERS – NOT JAY TYPE OF OLD SKOOL THOUGH BECAUSE JAY STILL HAS A HUGE FAN BASE AND STILL IS AT THE TOP OF THE GAME. THEY BARELY SCRAPED THE BOTTOM WHEN THEY WERE ON THE ROC.
ALSO, THESE NIGGAS KNOW ROC NATION IS COMING UP FAST AND THEY WANT TO BE DOWN AGAIN!!!
hahah shit is funny. but CO SIGN with #1
anyone know this beat? is it sampled or is it his own?
Still sour Peedi??? oh well… Shud’ve never questioned your bosses credibility as the President of Def Jam… that was a sucka move
OH well…Its catchy i like it. But 4 real move on Peedi.
yawns* shuts off computer and leaves office. wishes peedi crakk would please leave rap alone for a little while and go back to hustling.
LOL…… this is the gayest shit I ever seen in my life…
SMH
peedi crackheads at it again. It aint enough crack in philly to help this guy. Get a life duke and stop crying to Jay. Shit starting to sound gay.
DAWG WUTS FUNNY IS, ALOT OF PEOPLE HATE JAYZ FROM THE PAST, I WONT LIE HE PROBABLYY DID SUM SHIT DIRTY SHIT IT MAY HAVE SEEMED TO PEOPLE. BUT WHAT I CANT FIGURE OUT IS Y WAIT TO TRY AND GIT AT JAY WHEN HES WORTH MORE THEN HALF A BILLION DOLLARS. ITS STUPID, HES TO FAMOUS NOW
“I see you trying to make a lil fame off the name again”.
jigga
That’s why he’s in jail right now…
everyone is right.
peedi needs to move on. besides, the same dude he talking about is the same one who paid him. if anything, beans and dame worked with him the most anyway.
this is kinda funny though
this bitch ass nigga!!!!!!! all that time on the roc not one song now he get droped an he wanna make music now. how you going at JAY that nigga put you on!
this is crakk!! anyone got this for download?
I cant front…I like this!!!!
But Peedi, stop wasting time and energy, move on, and focus on more important things!
Uuuuuuuuum…WTF? I thought Peedi said he was done talking about/dissing Jay? I hope this is old because Peedi is better than this (or so I thought).
Ive liked Peedi since his first joints with State Prop, but he needs to focus on his own projects independent of Jay and all that
– [www.mrswagger.com]
wtf was this ????hes not serouis is he lol
LOL….What a waste of video footage. if people aint fucking wit the major label dudes nowaday this no name is like a fart in the wind; U get a wiff, but the gust just blows it to smithereens..
Lol .It Is Kinda Funny The Beat Is Tight, But Cosign#1 ..Stop Wasting Your Time Makin Songs About Jay It Didn’t Work The First 50 Times You Tried It,..Just Stay Focus On Your Music ..But Even Tho Jay Is One Of My Fav’s . I Don’t Like How He Did Peedi ..But Hey You Have To Learn How To Let Things Go After Uh While…Look At Joe Budden, He Said What He Said About Em ..Now He’s Done.
Dear Peedi, you are a talented rapper who got caught up in the music biz! You are not the first and wont be last! You have 2 choices right now. One you can live in the past and blame Jay-Z for not blowin up or you can count your blessings that you have had and still have opportunities to be heard. YOU HAVE TO LET IT GO AND MOVE ON MY NIGGA…. THIS IS GETTING SAD ON SOME GROWN MAN SHIT FO REAL!!!!
A-yo…. This dude mad cause HOV did what???? You looking like a disgruntled girlfriend. Get over yourself….. You just dont have no type of buzz going for you. And the only way you stay on these blogs and websites is because you continue talking about HOV….. Maybe if you put that same energy into some good songs then maybe you can get a deal… Till then get your own life together before you talk about the next man. Because for what I know Jay still making multimillion dollar deals…. And all you doing is making some really trash disses…..
It funny to you making these disses and talking shit on videos but in reality Jay is laughing all the way to the bank.”HA HA HA”, While you sidelined…..lol
BKBRAWLER, I WOULD HAVE TO AGREE. YOU CANT REALLY BLAME HOV FOR EVERY MAN THAT DIDNT MAKE IT. I MEAN JUST AS A MAN I WOULDNT FEEL RIGHT TO KEEP BRINGING ANOTHER MANS NAME UP AND BLAMING HIM FOR MY SITUATION. TRUTHFULLY SPEAKING I DONT THINK THAT THERE WAS ANY SITUATION THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN GOOD FOR ANY OF THE PEOPLE WHO WE SAY HOV DID WRONG. I MEAN HE CANT PUT EVERYBODY ON. BUT TELL ME ANOTHER SITUATION OTHER THAN ROCAFELLA WHERE THESE ARTISTS WOULD HAVE BEEN DOING ANY BETTER THAN THEY ARE NOW. NOT G-UNIT NOT BAD BOY. WHERE ELSE????
I can’t wait for that camel face hunting season to drop. The source said it was droppin in september but i went to fye last week and no one believed there was really an album named that.
#11 – HE SAID HE NEVER HAD AN ALBUM WITH THAT TITLE. IT WAS MADE UP BY A WEBSITE. HE SAID HE’S NOT EVEN GOING AT JAY LIKE THAT BECAUSE IT’S A WASTE OF TIME.
ALL THESE NIGGAS ARE STARTING TO QUIET DOWN BECAUSE THEY REALIZE NO ONE PUT THEM ON SINCE THE ROC AND NO ONE IS GOING TO GIVE THEM ANY REAL DOUGH UNLESS THEY GO BACK TO THE ROC. ALL THEM ARE WASHED – INCL. BEANS. IF THE ROC DIDN’T TAKE JADA, HE’D BE LOOKING FOR A HOME TOO.
THESE NIGGAS ARE ALL NICE, BUT THEY’RE CONSIDERED OLD SKOOL RAPPERS – NOT JAY TYPE OF OLD SKOOL THOUGH BECAUSE JAY STILL HAS A HUGE FAN BASE AND STILL IS AT THE TOP OF THE GAME. THEY BARELY SCRAPED THE BOTTOM WHEN THEY WERE ON THE ROC.
ALSO, THESE NIGGAS KNOW ROC NATION IS COMING UP FAST AND THEY WANT TO BE DOWN AGAIN!!!
hahah shit is funny. but CO SIGN with #1
anyone know this beat? is it sampled or is it his own?
Still sour Peedi??? oh well… Shud’ve never questioned your bosses credibility as the President of Def Jam… that was a sucka move
OH well…Its catchy i like it. But 4 real move on Peedi.
yawns* shuts off computer and leaves office. wishes peedi crakk would please leave rap alone for a little while and go back to hustling.
LOL…… this is the gayest shit I ever seen in my life…
SMH
peedi crackheads at it again. It aint enough crack in philly to help this guy. Get a life duke and stop crying to Jay. Shit starting to sound gay.
DAWG WUTS FUNNY IS, ALOT OF PEOPLE HATE JAYZ FROM THE PAST, I WONT LIE HE PROBABLYY DID SUM SHIT DIRTY SHIT IT MAY HAVE SEEMED TO PEOPLE. BUT WHAT I CANT FIGURE OUT IS Y WAIT TO TRY AND GIT AT JAY WHEN HES WORTH MORE THEN HALF A BILLION DOLLARS. ITS STUPID, HES TO FAMOUS NOW
“I see you trying to make a lil fame off the name again”.
jigga
That’s why he’s in jail right now…
everyone is right.
peedi needs to move on. besides, the same dude he talking about is the same one who paid him. if anything, beans and dame worked with him the most anyway.
this is kinda funny though
this bitch ass nigga!!!!!!! all that time on the roc not one song now he get droped an he wanna make music now. how you going at JAY that nigga put you on!
this is crakk!! anyone got this for download?