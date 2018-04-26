Post Malone Gave Out His New Album As A Tip To A Delivery Driver The Day Before Its Release

04.26.18

Post Malone’s ascent to the top of the music world has been quick and very real, and tomorrow, he’ll be looking to continue his run of success with the release of his sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. He apparently didn’t feel like waiting one more day to share the record with at least one person, though, as a Postmates delivery driver learned yesterday.

Video game designer John Funtanilla shared a video of his Postmates driver, who said that his previous customer was Post Malone. Instead of a traditional tip, Posty apparently gave the guy a copy of his new album the day before its release date, which is supposedly what we hear playing in his car in the video. It’s not confirmed what song is playing in the video, although it seems like it could be “Same Bitches” featuring G-Eazy and YG, since the latter shared the tweet, tagged Malone in it, and included the two eyes emoji.

Malone shared the Beerbongs & Bentleys tracklist not long ago, and aside from the two aforementioned features, the album is also set to include appearances from Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, and Nicki Minaj.

Beerbongs & Bentleys is out 4/27 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

