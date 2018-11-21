Getty Image

Pusha T’s tour stop in Toronto was reportedly ended prematurely when the Virginia Beach rapper was supposedly attacked during his set. Twitter users in attendance at the performance Tuesday night report that unknown assailants rushed him, causing his set to be cut short. From the videos, it seems security put a stop to the attack, but the show was curtailed anyway.

https://twitter.com/lukefoxjukebox/status/1065084074748833792

Toronto is, of course, the hometown of Pusha’s lyrical rival Drake, whom he spent a sizable portion of the summer goading with songs like “Infrared” and “The Story Of Adidon.” While Drake responded to the initial provocation of “Infrared” with his own track, “Duppy Freestyle,” Pusha’s own response, “The Story Of Adidon,” was thought to have ended the open hostilities between the two after the diss revealed the existence of Drake’s secret son.

In the aftermath, Drake asserted that his withdrawal from the battle was due to the intervention of his mentor and Houston-based benefactor, J. Prince, who is well-known for his exploits during the early rise of Texas label Rap-A-Lot Records during the “wild west” ’90s of hip-hop. However, he claimed that he felt Pusha’s overt disrespect for Drake’s friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib ought to have been met with a more forceful response than he was willing to deliver himself.

Meanwhile, Pusha made his own rounds explaining the battle and told Joe Budden’s podcast that the information regarding Drake’s son came from none other than Shebib himself and was prompted by Drake’s own “Duppy” bar referencing Virginia Williams, Pusha’s then-fiancee, now-wife.

@PUSHA_T THEN came back on stage lol pic.twitter.com/2ZBNFBohLp — Rellington Beats プロデューサー (@Tyrellington_) November 21, 2018

While it seemed that things were cooling off between the two camps, clearly Drake’s hometown felt differently. Drake is very much a hometown hero in the affectionately-dubbed “Six,” where it seems at least a few of his supporters were more than willing to take up the cause, no matter how trivial rap beef really is. See below for more videos and reports. This story will update as more information comes to light.