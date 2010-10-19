Pusha T – Start It Up
Pusha T is real a good artist..but its gonna be weird not hearing his brother on tracks with him..and if he comes out with an album..call it “The Absence of Malice”(no disss)..#imjustsayin
So Malice aint gettin a solo deal? I always thought he was better, not to say that Pusha T aint a monster too cuz he is…
Ye nothin agianst pusha T he raw but i liked Malice flows more too, he need to get a solo deal or something
