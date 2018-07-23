Pusha T’s Wedding Photos Got The Meme Treatment With Clipse Lyrics And Diss Track Jokes

Pusha T, renowned rapper and President of Kanye West’s GOOD Music record label, tied the knot with his longtime fiancé Virginia Williams over the weekend, and the internet, reliable as always, did its thing. While the joyous occasion was witnessed by Pusha’s colleagues and longtime producers Kanye West and Pharrell Williams and officiated by his brother and onetime partner in the coke-rap duo Clipse, No Malice, the plethora of pharmaceutical-related bars that have formed the foundation of Push’s career to date made perfect material for jests and jokes at his expense.

The cracks on Push range from his lyrical past to his well-known adlib and made plenty light of the fact that it was a reference to Pusha’s then-fiancé in “Duppy Freestyle” that unlocked Pusha’s full wrath against rap rival Drake on “The Story Of Adidon.”

A few revisited the Pusha T battle with Drake to declare that Pusha’s marriage officially makes him the winner, while some astute observers were quick to point out that not only are Pusha and his brother from Virginia Beach, but that the wedding took place in their home state and that both the state and the opening track of their debut Lord Willin’ share their names with Pusha’s wife.

There were even some jokes about Pusha and Virginia sharing their first dance to “The Story Of Adidon,” which is a laugh riot based on the visual alone. Also, Pusha appeared on The Tonight Show over the weekend to perform his Daytona standout “Santeria” alongside GOOD Music crooner 070 Shake.

Congratulations to Pusha, though. Check out the best memes about the nuptials below.

