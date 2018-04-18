Rae Sremmurd Warns The Women In Their Lives Not To Get Too ‘CLOSE’ With Travis Scott

04.18.18

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd must be feeling a little smothered by their respective lady friends lately. That’s the premise of “CLOSE,” their latest Sremmlife 3 single featuring Travis Scott. They spend the duration of the lullaby-like track warning their companions that they’ve gotten a little too “close” for comfort, and that they “need a little room to breathe.”

Considering the boys are headed out on tour to promote SR3MM with Childish Gambino this summer, they may be getting that wish sooner rather than later. Of course, each of the brothers apparently felt the need to spread their wings creatively as well; Sremmlife 3 is not only rumored to be a triple album featuring a solo album for each brother as well as a group project, they’ve released a number of singles featuring one or the other or both, including “Guatemala.” The super-sized project comes on the heels of a number of outside collaborations including an appearance on Mike Will Made-It’s “Aries Yugo (Pt. 2).”

The presence of the split albums also explains the unusual naming convention Rae Sremmurd’s been using of late, including the group name and each individual’s name in each of their videos’ titles. Swae posted an explanatory video to his Instagram recently to help sort out fans who might be a little confused by all the extra monikers. Check it out below.

Sremmlife 3 (aka SR3MM) is due April 27 from EarDrummers Entertainment and Interscope Records.

