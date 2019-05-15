Getty Image

This morning, Rick And Morty fans got the big news they’ve been waiting for: It was announced that the show’s fourth season would begin airing in November 2019. The announcement was made at the WarnerMedia upfronts, where show co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon made another big declaration: If Kanye West is interested, he can have his own episode of the show.

An interviewer asked what they thought about West and his love of the show, and Roiland said, “We f*cking love Kanye, man. He’s a kindred spirit, genius, visionary… If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, it would be f*ckin’ Elon Musk 2.0.” The two then said that Kanye is “always welcome” to make a guest appearance on the show, and Harmon took it a step further, saying, “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official. We have 70, he can have one. Kanye, you can have an episode.” Roiland added, “I’m so down. That would be f*ckin’ amazing, actually.”

This idea doesn’t actually seem too far outside the realm of possibility. When Rick And Morty was renewed for 70 episodes last year, West tweeted, “This is the greatest news. This is my favorite show. I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each.” Furthermore, Roiland made a birthday song for West, and towards the end of last year, West started posting a ton of illustrations of himself in the Rick And Morty style.