Chicago rapper Saba has been on a roll since the release of his contemplative and critically-acclaimed album Care For Me. After announcing that the album’s follow-up will likely be a joint project alongside fellow critical darlings and fan favorites Smino and Noname, he went on a run of releasing loose singles that showcase even more of his thoughtful, introspective lyrics and complex, poetic flow. The latest release, featuring Pivot crewmate DaeDaePivot, finds Saba reflecting optimistically on the success coming his way and hoping it tastes like “Papaya.”

Over a delicate, self-produced piano loop with crackling-radio-static, soft-jazz drums, Saba looks back on all the hard work that he’s put into his career over the last few years while looking forward to sharing the resulting success with a potential paramour: “The fruits of the labor, papaya / One day we’ll split the pie up and maybe enjoy.” DaeDae provides backing vocals on the chorus alongside Dreamville singer Ari Lennox.

The optimistic thread running throughout “Papaya” has also been present in Saba’s other recent singles, including “Excited” and “Beautiful Smile” featuring DC rapper IDK. Care For Me, Saba’s independently-released album is out now and also appears on Uproxx’s 50 Best Albums Of 2018 List, which you can check out here.