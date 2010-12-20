Steve Harvey Explains Why Men And Women Can’t Just Be Friends

Just because a guy would hit if givien the opportunity makes him not a friend? There are some females I’m cool with that i never tried to holler at, but if thrown my way I will catch it and run it for a touchdown lol. That doesn’t make me not a friend or an opportunist. It works the opposite way as well.
It’s really to simplistic to say guys and girls can’t be friends what’s he saying every male can only have male friends ? and the opposite for girls. They are occasions when one of them might develop feelings for one another but thats not always the case.
this ngga dead on << but wat type of gay , anti-male shit is this brother on,, he making money saying a perspective and angle from the perspective of the average male, so how is this book special..so he profiting from being the benedict arnold of the male species…..im pretty sure this is against any and all man laws!!! for once in his life, im hoping its actually a good joke!
Steve can speak for himself what century this nigga living in on the real. I doubt the average guy thinks that way for some guys yes. I have close female friend who I don’t expect any sexual relationships from. They are just my folks I’m close to and can just kick it with. Sure I have female friends who I think are hot and yes I wanna fuck. But it’s not like that for every chick I am friends with hot or not.
i think this way.
my super attractive female friends? yes…all of them?…no
Harvey is an idiot, plain and simple! Don’t have nothing else to say about this guy!
The post from “ME” has closed this topic for comments LOL
Every guy has cool chicks who are average looking and not really attracted to just like we all have super fine women who we are cool with but would probably date if the opportunity were there or that we keep around just in case our current girls acts up lol
I have to say he’s kinda right. I can’t think of one female friend that I have that if given the chance I wouldn’t hit. Just sayin.
so does that mean that his co host arent his friends its 2 ladies on the show with him , of course when people are close to one another anything can happen but i dont get where he coming from i dont have to hump every female i know
He’s on point, because any dude out there that has a female friend that never thought for just once that she can get it, is only because she look like Princess Fiona from Shrek. Hell some of ya’ll might even say that someone like Princess Fiona could get it, we’ve been thinking this way since the begining of time. Overwieght or skinny, tall or short, we will find some type of excuse in that female for us men to say, “oh yeah, she could get it today.” It’s human nature for us men to think that every female could get it at one point. Let’s be real!!
This is some bullshit. Steve Harvey is the same dude when they asked him on B.E.T when he going to come out with a book for men. He said when men start reading. This dude is a actor he selling shit for the ladies.
I have female friends that are cool to chill with & I would never cross that line. I don’t have any sisters so i consider them as sisters I would never smash my sister. Men stop thinking with ya dicks thats why alot of us can’t get ahead in life. Everything is not all about sex.
I DON’T AGREE, NOT ALL GUYS ARE LIKE THAT. ESPECIALLY IF YOU
RESPECT OTHERS. I CAN UNDERSTAND WHERE HE’S COMING FROM, BUT
NAHH NOT ALL GUYS ARE LIKE THAT.
Steve Harvey is doing the work of the KKK better than they could have ever hoped to do. He espouses nothing but sexist rhetoric designed to divide black men and women. Is it any surprise though considering his own numerous failed marriages? The man is not at peace with himself and thus he wants to convince everyone else that men and women can not have meaningful non-sexual based relationships.
I’m glad Steve Harvey and his umpteenth failed marriages can speak on mens ability to maintain a legitimate friendship with a member of the opposite sex. But I suppose in this hypersexed overly promiscuous society where the only standard of the black male is to “hit that”, this isnt surprising. Ignorance spreads faster than the plague and is 100x more painful.
I don’t know that I agree with him…that seems like a blanket statement.
I do agree that a male CANNOT be friends with a female that he’s attracted to….which covers a lot, because there are a great deal of good looking females out there..lol…but to say ALL is def not true.
Most of my female friends look fuckable…I must admit that…am I sexually attracted to all of them..NO. Would I smash if the oppt arises? ehhhh maybe..I don’t think 100% though.
I do see where he’s coming from, but he should be ashamed of him self at that age coming up with some dumb shit like that…btw ain’t that a man rule that we just don’t talk about..or publicize? …dumb ass harvey should be his new name.
Well it depends. What’s your definition of a friend?
If the chick is attractive, then yes, he’s right. If she’s fugly, then no, he’s wrong.
Fuck Steve Harvey and his advice.
the dude’s right for the most part. If you have a female friend who you find attractive, are dudes saying they haven’t at least thought about taking it further? Of course if you’re not attracted to her this might not be the case. But if she’s attractive and a cool person, you wouldn’t think about furthering the relationship at all? (not just sex)
This man is on point. People can disagree but that’s only because you may not have experienced the situation. He is right on with this one. Albeit, there are many different variables in regards to the male/female relationship but yes, if youre anywhere attracted to her and she is willing to let you in, most men would go for it. Relationships ALWAYS go at a woman’s pace. When a woman says yes, a man can move forward. If not, you’re not going anywhere. Unless it’s rape lol.
dis niga dont know what he talking about + plus he a comedian anyone taking advice for this womanizer is a idiot
I agree with everyone who said we can’t be friends with females we’re attracted to. But I have several female friends that I’m not attracted to at all and nothing will ever go down, whether they want it to or not.
For the most part I can’t be friends with anyone I rate over a 7.
Who is this guy again?
dead on, datnigga247 … I dont befriend u if u UG. I befriend attractive gals so i can get the chance to hit when there’s a crack somewhere..
co-sign what Nigel said! but Harvey is partially right.
every girl you’re talking to…you’d smash if given the chance. Stop lying niggas!
he’s right..
anyone that denies he’s not right is in denial… its impossible to be just “friends” with a female that is attractive without hidden agendas. When he says a friend he’s talking about a real friend not a facebook bulshit friend or a girl you just know and call her a friend. He’s Right!
bull shit :P
With his numerous failed marriages and ill-legitimate children he has no place to speak on this issue. Thats like a crack head saying drugs are bad. The message is true but the messenger is a fraud. I hate hypocrites.
The point he made was simple. A guy is always ready to her down. Very rarely does the friendship mean more than the potential to get busy. And if that’s the case then that is the height of the value of the relationship. I agree with him.
Steve been cooning for a minute… let him talk so whitey likes him!!! he ain’t on the radar in the good hood… we plottin in the fields while he keeps runnin up to the porch whisperin in that kitchen window!!! (jus how i feel!!!)