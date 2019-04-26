Getty Image

Surviving R. Kelly has had a tremendous effect on pop culture, and more so on the titular singer, as the documentary was the catalyst for a lot of the backlash and legal trouble that Kelly is still experiencing. Now Lifetime is going to explore the aftermath of the original docuseries in a new special titled Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact.

The special is set to premiere on May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. According to Deadline, who first reported the news:

“Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact highlights the impact the documentary has had on our culture globally, how it has elevated the conversation on sexual violence and what it means to be a survivor. […] The special features footage from the docuseries, interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations and psychologists to discuss the ongoing story surrounding R. Kelly, including an in-depth look at his now infamous interview with Gayle King and the women who are still standing by his side.”

A lot has happened in Kelly’s life since Surviving R. Kelly, including multiple trips to jail, new allegations of sexual abuse, an emotional interview with Gayle King, and much more.

