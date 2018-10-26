Takeoff Details His Luxurious ‘Last Memory’ In The First Video From His Solo Debut, ‘The Last Rocket’

10.26.18 2 hours ago

Takeoff’s solo debut album, The Last Rocket, is right around the corner, and today he’s released his luxurious first video, “Last Memory,” directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat.

Produced by Monstabeatz, “The Last Rocket” finds the most low-key Migo in his well-established element, firing off his signature, high-speed flow and alternately flaunting the trappings of his success and warning ill-wishers away from throne. In the video, Takeoff enjoys a bottle Armand de Brignac champagne — that’s Ace Of Spades, FYI — with a pair of models in a chilly mansion, flanked by both models and bodyguards in uniforms modeled after those of The Queen’s Guard, right down to the fuzzy hats.

Takeoff is the second Migo to finally fly solo after Quavo made his own individual debut, Quavo Huncho, just last week, landing seven of its tracks on the Hot 100 chart and earning a respectable No. 2 placement on the Billboard 200. Takeoff’s The Last Rocket is up next, with Offset’s as-yet-untitled solo outing to follow.

View this post on Instagram

Catch the flight @ Midnight ☝🏾✌🏾🚀

A post shared by TakeOff🚀 (@yrntakeoff) on

The best part about Takeoff finally getting his own album is that he also finally got his own Wikipedia page, despite releasing a few solo singles not too long ago. For a while, he was the only Migo without one and searching for his name only re-routed searchers to the Migos main page. It looks like the last rocket is finally taking off.

TAGSMigosTakeoffThe Last Rocket

