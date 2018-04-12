Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The minute that The Weeknd dropped his surprise EP My Dear Melancholy, “Call Out My Name” immediately stood out because of what appeared to be a reference to him nearly giving up his kidney to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez: “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.” A source close to Gomez says that was never actually close to happening, but the sentiment remains: The Weeknd had real feelings for her, and now that their relationship has dissolved, what’s left is pain.

That’s the vibe The Weeknd captures in his moody and very blue (in terms of emotion and literal color) video. In the clip, which was directed by Grant Singer, The Weeknd walks around desolate and rain-soaked streets, a fiery desert, and a lit stage, all while belting out his emotional lament. This is actually his second video for the song, since he shared two Spotify-exclusive clips (the other was for “Try Me”) when the album was released.

Romantic troubles aside, The Weeknd has plenty to be happy about: My Dear Melancholy is the singer’s third album to debut at No. 1 in the US.

Watch the video for “Call Out My Name” above.

My Dear Melancholy is out 3/30 via Republic. Get it here.