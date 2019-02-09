Travis Scott Brought Drake, Quavo And Offset Onstage During His L.A. Show

02.09.19 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Fans saw a special show as Travis Scott kicked off his second iteration of his Astroworld tour in L.A. on Friday night. The rapper surprised the audience when he invited a star-studded lineup onto the stage. Drake, Quavo, and Offset all joined Scott at The Forum in LA.

Quavo was the first guest to grace the stage Friday night. Travis Scott and Quavo performed their collab “Pick Up The Phone.”

Offset appeared alongside Travis Scott shortly after to perform his collab with Kodak Black, “Zeze.”

Fans got another surprise when Drizzy came out to close the show. Drake appeared to perform their chart-topping hit song “Sicko Mode.”

Watch the crowd go wild when Drake and Travis Scott perform the song together, via TMZ.

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeOffsetQuavoTravis Scott

