Earlier this year, Chicago rhymer Vic Mensa caught flack from XXXtentacion’s still-rabid fanbase and an entire movement of the late artist’s allies after taking a shot at him during a BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher segment just months after his murder. Today, Vic again reflected on those comments during an appearance at Power 105’s The Breakfast Club. He told the trio that the timing of his “only time you bear arms is in a wife beater, loser/your favorite rapper’s a domestic abuser” and “XXX we all know you won’t live that long” lines was “not the best,” but he was looking to start “a super necessary conversation” about accountability for domestic abuse in hip-hop.

He also said that he apologized to XXXtentacion’s mother after learning that she was in attendance during the BET Hip-Hop Awards:

“I actually reached out to his mother personally. We pre-tape those things. I didn’t know she would be there. At the end of the day, I do think that the conversation that I was trying to bring up and that I did bring up is a super necessary conversation.”

While he caught flack for the statements from rappers like Trippie Redd, he said that other people thanked him “on the low” and maintains that “I think the conversation is one that had to be had – talking about violence against women and misogyny in hip-hop, but particularly violence against women.”