Video: YG Ft. 50 Cent & Snoop Dogg – Toot It and Boot It Remix

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent hop on YG’s, “Toot It And Boot It,” for the official remix.
big track , i like 50 hoping on tracks with on a list artist , cause i sick of seeing the same people on the same type of tracks let some new cats eat . that on thing snoop has always done , he not afraid to be out shined by a new artist
Fith murder that track, nice flow. Now them other nikkas?
50 doing exactly what he talked shit about Lil wayne doing, prostituting his self out.
its sad because he is just trying to stay relevant and not going for quality music
