Getty Image

Long Beach rapper Vince Staples teased a new project on Twitter a few days ago, but didn’t immediately release any information about it, other than a few features. However, big projects like that almost never stay under wraps for long and Pitchfork revealed the album’s title and cover this morning. It’s called FM! and according to a heartfelt post on Vince’s Instagram, it’s a “very special project dedicated to [his] biggest fan and supporter since day one.”

Since the photo in the post appears to be of a younger Vince himself, we’ll have to assume that he was motivated and inpsired by the music he grew up with on the north side of Long Beach. For what it’s worth, the guest list skews heavily LA/west coast as well, with appearances from Watts’ Jay Rock, the Bay’s Kamaiyah, and the recently resurgent Tyga, who claims Long Beach’s neighboring city of Compton. While the tracklist is still a mystery, Pitchfork did reveal a few other details: The production will come from Kenny Beats, but the album won’t feature “GTFOMD,” the cheeky song with which Vince ended his retirement campaign on GoFundMe.

FM! is out tomorrow, November 2, so the wait won’t be long. For now, check out the cartoony cover art below.