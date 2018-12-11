Vince Staples Recruits Buddy And JPEGMafia For His ‘Smile, You’re On Camera’ Tour

Long Beach rapper Vince Staples is hitting the road next February for his two-month, 37-city, Smile, You’re On Camera tour, and he’s taking rising stars Buddy and JPEGMafia with him. Starting in Tucson, AZ on February 1, the “Fun!” rapper will complete a full North American swing before concluding April 3 in Pomona, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14 on VinceStaples.com.

Vince made plenty of noise recently with the release of a surprise album, FM!, just before a triumphant homecoming performance at ComplexCon in his native Long Beach just a few months ago. While FM! received praise for its departure from Vince’s usual experimental beats for more conventional, upbeat material.

Meanwhile, both Compton native Buddy and Baltimore rapper JPEGmafia impressed with albums in 2018, with Buddy’s Harlan & Alondra marked by soulful grooves and personal narratives, while JPEG leaned into even more experimental and noise rap on Veteran.

You can also catch Vince Staples ahead of the tour on the original soundtrack to Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse animated film. Vince appears on the soundtrack’s final song, “Home,” which also plays during the end credits. Meanwhile, Vince will make his own starring debut (after a cameo role in 2015’s Dope) in Punk, a road-trip movie from first-time director Richard Hughes.

