Warner Music Nashville/Downtown Records/Loma Vista Recordings

Surprise elements aren’t much of a surprise anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s still neat when they come along. For instance, Santigold announced yesterday that she’d have a new dancehall album out, and today, it’s here. Meanwhile, this week also brought a healthy dose of breezy summer tunes courtesy of Kenny Chesney and Tony Molina, as well as a ton of hip-hop via Denzel Curry, RL Grime, Jazz Cartier, and G Herbo.

Santigold — I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions

With dancehall music having a big moment right now, Santigold found the perfect time to capitalize with her surprise album, which is led by the reggae-influenced single “Run The Road.”

Kenny Chesney — Songs For The Saints

Chesney is a bona fide country superstar, but more than a country album, Songs For The Saints is a summer album, as evidenced by his collaborations with Ziggy Marley and Jimmy Buffett.

Denzel Curry — TA1300

Curry has been releasing his latest album in three parts over the past three days, and now it’s all out. All the parts come together to form a record that’s rhythmic, melodic, and as Curry often is on the mic, aggressive.