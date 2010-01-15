Wyclef Speaks From Haiti

You can use your cell phone to text “Yele” to 501501, which will automatically donate $5 to the Yele Haiti Earthquake Fund (it will be charged to your cell phone bill), or you can visit Yele.org and click on DONATE.
PLEASE ppl find it in ur hearts 2 donate 2 those ppl in haiti & elsewhere in the world even if its not much we’re all tight on cash but we truly show who we r when we’re goin through hard times & r still able 2 share a loaf of bread with our brothers & sisters around the world.it makes u feel so much better 2 know ur makin the world a better place.u can donate 2 yelehaiti.org,redcross.org,planusa.org.lets do this!
Shout out to clef. that situation is crazy.. rapper talking about how much you spent on your jewels and maybachs need to step up and donate.
You can hear the realness and lack of sugarcoating in wyclef. This is a cry for help. Nations need to unite n send reinforcements to guide the process. Last thing does anyone know how donations are made by clicking on a site when no physical cash is donated?
i think i’ll text yele and make my contribution,
This is a complete nightmare…imagine waking up one day to your daily routine and 1 minute later everything is gone. And this is like an entire city too.
where are all the “real niggaz” rappers when you need them? wyclef is the realest out. where’s nas at?
Everybody text Yele to 501501 and help out.
crazy respect to wyclef and his fam were praying for ya´ll
My homeboy from Haiti and I’m at work and he called crying saying his cousins is dead and they can’t find there loved ones this is worst than New Orleans please send donations.
dont donate to wyclef its going to his pockets.he got exposed by smoking gun
[sandrarose.com]
[www.thesmokinggun.com]
keep haiti in your prayers god bless them
So much props to Wyclef his wife and his Yele foundation. This is what you call Representing your country! I’ll always remember on a recent award show when he said that we basically have no excuse to not be successful in this day and age because he “was living in a hut in Haiti” ” I went from a Hut to the Projects..to a Mansion!”. Very inspiring dude.
Now the reporter at the end seemed nervous when asked where did they sleep…he got rid of Wyclef really quick and answered the questions looking nervous and practically evaded it too.
He most likely slept somewhere in a “condo style” tent…VERY comfortable and lying about it…
It hurt’s my heart to see this..
PLEASE ppl find it in ur hearts 2 donate 2 those ppl in haiti & elsewhere in the world even if its not much we’re all tight on cash but we truly show who we r when we’re goin through hard times & r still able 2 share a loaf of bread with our brothers & sisters around the world.it makes u feel so much better 2 know ur makin the world a better place.u can donate 2 yelehaiti.org,redcross.org,planusa.org.lets do this!
Shout out to clef. that situation is crazy.. rapper talking about how much you spent on your jewels and maybachs need to step up and donate.
You can hear the realness and lack of sugarcoating in wyclef. This is a cry for help. Nations need to unite n send reinforcements to guide the process. Last thing does anyone know how donations are made by clicking on a site when no physical cash is donated?
i think i’ll text yele and make my contribution,
This is a complete nightmare…imagine waking up one day to your daily routine and 1 minute later everything is gone. And this is like an entire city too.
where are all the “real niggaz” rappers when you need them? wyclef is the realest out. where’s nas at?
Everybody text Yele to 501501 and help out.
crazy respect to wyclef and his fam were praying for ya´ll
My homeboy from Haiti and I’m at work and he called crying saying his cousins is dead and they can’t find there loved ones this is worst than New Orleans please send donations.
dont donate to wyclef its going to his pockets.he got exposed by smoking gun
[sandrarose.com]
[www.thesmokinggun.com]
keep haiti in your prayers god bless them
So much props to Wyclef his wife and his Yele foundation. This is what you call Representing your country! I’ll always remember on a recent award show when he said that we basically have no excuse to not be successful in this day and age because he “was living in a hut in Haiti” ” I went from a Hut to the Projects..to a Mansion!”. Very inspiring dude.
Now the reporter at the end seemed nervous when asked where did they sleep…he got rid of Wyclef really quick and answered the questions looking nervous and practically evaded it too.
He most likely slept somewhere in a “condo style” tent…VERY comfortable and lying about it…
It hurt’s my heart to see this..