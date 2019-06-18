XXXTentacion

On June 18, 2018, controversial Florida rapper XXXTentacion was tragically murdered. On Tuesday, exactly one year after his untimely passing, the rapper’s estate announced a forthcoming documentary about the complicated life of the young musician. Prior to his death, the Broward County-native, born Jahseh Onfroy, was reportedly working on a film about his life. The 20-year-old had enlisted a camera crew to follow him around and capture his rise from viral Soundcloud fame to chart-topping popularity.

The documentary announcement came via a video posted to Onfroy’s 16.4 million follower Instagram account, which, since his death, has been managed by the late rapper’s mother. The short trailer stitches together various clips of found footage and behind the scenes recordings that appear to have been taken by Onfroy’s crew. Dubbed over the montage footage, Onfroy’s voice can be heard saying, “There is definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentancion…This is the story. This is the fully story. And, this is the last time I will tell it.”

Last June, Onfroy was confronted by two armed men while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The two men reportedly approached the driver’s side of Onfroy’s vehicle and attempted to rob him. The two men made off with $50,000 and a small Louis Vuitton bag, shooting Onfroy multiple times in the process. Hours later, Onfroy was pronounced dead at Broward Health North Hospital.