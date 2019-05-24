Getty Image

Slime Season has officially commenced. On Thursday afternoon, Young Thug re-introduced himself to the world with a scorching new single featuring a crisp (and expensive) verse from J. Cole and a characteristically tight hook from Travis Scott. As one would expect the listening public was more than just a little excited about Thug’s return.

Thug is notoriously prolific. While he hasn’t released a full-length album since his joint release with Future in October of 2017, he, of course, hasn’t faded from music entirely. In addition to making notable guest appearances on other major records, Thug has put out music of his own in the interim. Last August, he released Slime Language, which was billed as a compilation project and was filled with collaborations with artists signed to his imprint Young Stoner Life Records. A month later, he dropped the six-track EP On the Rvn, which, of course, gifted us the collaboration we didn’t know we’d been waiting for. Still, any new music from the 27-year-old rap Atlanta rapper is cause for celebration and that’s exactly how fans are treating it.

On Thursday, Thug also revealed the cover art for his forthcoming project Gold Mouf Dog. A countdown for the project has begun at goldmoufdog.com.

We can all rejoice because more Thug is on the way.