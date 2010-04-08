2Pac, Wu-Tang, T.I. tracks featured on ‘Def Jam Rapstar’ video game

04.08.10 8 years ago

Can’t sing, but can rhyme like Biggie? The karaoke-style video game “Def Jam Rapstar” may be for you.

The 4mm Games/Terminal Reality/Def Jam Interactive project will come out this fall for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii. Using technologies like Xbox Live Vision and the PlayStation EyeToy, players will be able to record their performances and be able to upload media to the Rapstar website, to share with other users.

Forty songs will be included, and more regional hits for markets in Europe/U.K. will be included. Songs from artists like T.I., Kanye West, Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Slick Rick, Dr. Dre and Young Jeezy have been confirmed, all culled from Def Jam’s vast back catalog and roster.

Points in the battle will be determined not just on getting the lyrics right, but also on flow (ok, syncopation) and inflection.

The game has been long in the works and is Def Jam Enterprises’ first branded video game.

