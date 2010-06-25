A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster set for reduced ‘Criminal Minds’ returns

A.J. Cook and Paget Brewster will be back on CBS’ “Criminal Minds” next season, but not for as long as fans were hoping.
On Friday afternoon, Cook posted to her Twitter account that she’s signed on to return for two episodes next season, hours that will explain her character’s departure from the show’s BAU team.
“Thanks for your undying support but it’s a done deal,” Cook tweeted. “I’ll be doing 2eps to wrap up JJ.Excited for what’s next and hope you’ll come along!XO”
News broke last week that Cook was being cut from the long-running CBS procedural and that Brewster had been offered a deal to return in a reduced capacity. The reports prompted online uproar from many of the procedural’s fans. At the time, CBS said that the decision had been made for “creative reasons,” a notion that the ever-candid Brewster mocked on her own Twitter page.
‘Creative Reasons’ has been an Executive Bull**** excuse for DECADES,” Brewster wrote last week. “It IS financial. AJ is a dreamboat. And yes, I am hurt, too.”
According to a variety of media reports, Brewster also has reached a new pact, one that will bring her back for many, but not all of the upcoming season’s episodes.
It’s expected that “Criminal Minds” will add at least one new female role next season.
As far as I’m concerned, CBS could never offer AJ a “proper exit”, considering how and why they fired her. She will be missed, it was already different when she left when she was pregnant.
I also hate the way they treat Paget. I don’t want to see her less, not even 2 seconds. It’s too much.
This show didn’t need any changes, they’re just ruining it. There’s definitely a “before” and an “after” for me. Both of them are necessary to the show. Actors and characters have such a great chemistry, it could never be better. I don’t care about this new character, I don’t want her, the cast we have is perfect like it is. But nobody cares… CBS should feel ashamed, it’s insulting and ungrateful towards two great actresses who always did their job in much more than a correct way.
Sorry, I’m very angry. They didn’t deserve that, the show either. I wish CBS could forget this show, it will never be the same again. I can’t help, even if such things happened before, happens today and will happen tomorrow. I feel bad for AJ and Paget, and for the show too.
Agree totally. THe show will never be the same.
Agree totally. THe show will never be the same.
I also agree. Isn’t there anyway to continue complaining.
that’s it exactly plus more reasons
Frankly, I’m glad about Paget, she deserves to be on something much more interesting than Criminal Minds. Her comedic work (including a recent short she did with Paul F. Tompkins called ‘Kidney Thieves’, which I believe is on Funny or Die) is just great, and she certainly shows as much dramatic range as the writers of this show allow her to, I’m interested to see what she can do with a meatier part.
This show will not be the same. I may watch this season (I am kind of in love with Emily) but my opinion on that may change after the two JJ episodes. This whole thing is just absolute crap. I really loved this show and I am sad to be saying good-bye to it.
me 2 sad to b saying good bye to it and cbs