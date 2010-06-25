A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster set for reduced ‘Criminal Minds’ returns

A.J. Cook and Paget Brewster will be back on CBS’ “Criminal Minds” next season, but not for as long as fans were hoping.

On Friday afternoon, Cook posted to her Twitter account that she’s signed on to return for two episodes next season, hours that will explain her character’s departure from the show’s BAU team.

“Thanks for your undying support but it’s a done deal,” Cook tweeted. “I’ll be doing 2eps to wrap up JJ.Excited for what’s next and hope you’ll come along!XO”

News broke last week that Cook was being cut from the long-running CBS procedural and that Brewster had been offered a deal to return in a reduced capacity. The reports prompted online uproar from many of the procedural’s fans. At the time, CBS said that the decision had been made for “creative reasons,” a notion that the ever-candid Brewster mocked on her own Twitter page.

‘Creative Reasons’ has been an Executive Bull**** excuse for DECADES,” Brewster wrote last week. “It IS financial. AJ is a dreamboat. And yes, I am hurt, too.”

According to a variety of media reports, Brewster also has reached a new pact, one that will bring her back for many, but not all of the upcoming season’s episodes.

It’s expected that “Criminal Minds” will add at least one new female role next season.