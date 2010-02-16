Abbey Road Studio, made famous by the Beatles, is up for sale

Abbey Road, the famous London studio where the Beatles recorded their classic albums, is up for sale.

As you may know, EMI, which has owned Abbey Road since 1929, is in a mess of financial trouble. EMI is one of the four major record companies (along with Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music). Therefore, in an effort to clear itself of some of its debt, it has put the legendary London studio up for sale, according to the Financial Times. EMI wouldn”t comment and the purchase price, in case you were interested in buying it, isn”t listed.

Abbey Road is best known as the Beatles” studio-the fab four loved it so much that they named their classic 1969 album after it-and, of course, the cross walk in front of the studio where every tourist now feels compelled to replicate the “Abbey Road” album cover.

However, its history is far more vast than just the mop tops. As home of the London Symphony Orchestra, it is one of the few recording studios that can house an orchestra, musicians love it for its pristine sound. When British superstar Clift Richard began recording there in the ’50s, it entered its rock phase. Among the artists who have recorded at Abbey Road include Pink Floyd, The Zombies, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Oasis, Kanye West and U2. We’ve interviewed artists who recorded there and they state that it’s magical. It’s plainer than they expected, but the feeling of history practically seeps out of the walls.

The Financial Times says it is unclear if EMI will sell the Abbey Road brand name (apparently they own the rights to the name) along with the studio.

Studios like Abbey Road are pretty much seen as relics and I can”t imagine it”s possible to run it at a profit as a studio, but if someone is smart, they should buy it and turn it into a tourist attraction, like Sun Studios in Memphis. Yes, we”re talking to you Paul McCartney.

