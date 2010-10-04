ABC Family cancels ‘Huge’

#ABC Family
10.05.10 8 years ago
Despite ample critical respect and ample fan love, “Huge” has been cancelled by ABC Family.
“Huge” premiered in June to positive reviews and an audience of 2.53 million viewers, justifying an excited press release from ABC Family touting its success. Two months later, that audience had fallen to under 1.35 million viewers. For the show’s 10 episode summer run, “Huge” averaged 1.9 million viewers.
In a different ABC Family era, “Huge” could have at least received a back-end order for additional Season One episodes, but the cable network’s ratings threshold has changed with new summer hits like “Pretty Little Liars” and “Melissa & Joey,” plus continuing strong numbers for shows like “Make It Or Break It” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”
Adapted by Winnie Holzman and Savannah Dooley, “Huge” had an ensemble cast featuring Nikki Blonsky, Hayley Hasselhoff, Gina Torres and more. The show’s unintended finale aired on August 30.
By early Monday (Oct. 4) evening, ABC Family had already pulled all “Huge” images from its press site.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ABC Family
TAGSABC FAMILYcancellationHUGE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP