ABC Family cancels ‘Huge’

Despite ample critical respect and ample fan love, “Huge” has been cancelled by ABC Family.

“Huge” premiered in June to positive reviews and an audience of 2.53 million viewers, justifying an excited press release from ABC Family touting its success. Two months later, that audience had fallen to under 1.35 million viewers. For the show’s 10 episode summer run, “Huge” averaged 1.9 million viewers.

In a different ABC Family era, “Huge” could have at least received a back-end order for additional Season One episodes, but the cable network’s ratings threshold has changed with new summer hits like “Pretty Little Liars” and “Melissa & Joey,” plus continuing strong numbers for shows like “Make It Or Break It” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

Adapted by Winnie Holzman and Savannah Dooley, “Huge” had an ensemble cast featuring Nikki Blonsky, Hayley Hasselhoff, Gina Torres and more. The show’s unintended finale aired on August 30.

By early Monday (Oct. 4) evening, ABC Family had already pulled all “Huge” images from its press site.