ABC powers up ‘No Ordinary Family’

Perhaps jealous that FOX and NBC were getting all of the pre-upfronts buzz on Wednesday (May 12), ABC decided to make a series pickup of its own.

According to a variety of media reports (we will, again, credit The Hollywood Reporter , for fun), ABC has sent “No Ordinary Family” to series.

Created by Greg Berlanti and John Feldman, the family series focuses on an ordinary family who survive a plane crash and suddenly discover new powers, who suddenly discover that they’re no longer ordinary. In this case, unlike with “Happy Town,” ABC will be content to let the title fool you.

“No Ordinary Family” stars Emmy winner Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”), departed “Dexter” co-star Julie Benz, “The O.C.” favorite Autumn Reeser and more.

ABC’s full schedule will be announced on Tuesday, May 18 during the network’s upfronts presentation to advertisers.