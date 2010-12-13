Album Review: Crystal Bowersox’s ‘Farmer’s Daughter’

“American Idol” has been going through growing pains lately. Ratings for the past season were down, they”re rearranging judges and, in the most obvious sign of viewer fatigue, albums from contestants are sinking like a stone.
The most obvious casualty is Season Nine winner Lee DeWyze, whose “Live It Up,” has sold less than 70,000 in its first three weeks and is falling fast. Does a similar fate await runner up Crystal Bowersox with her debut, “Farmer”s Daughter” out Dec. 14?
Hopefully not because it deserves better, although we say that we some reservations. There are some fine tracks on here– just enough to make me wish that the album were stronger than it is because there is promise as Bowersox attempts to show us she is a singer/songwriter worth taking seriously. Bowersox has a lovely voice and can belt at times. She wants to follow in the footsteps of her idols Janis Joplin and Melissa Etheridge, but, unfortunately, she has none of their natural grit. There are also a number of misfires that prevent the album from being all it could be.
The album opens with “Whatever happened to good old rock and roll,” the first line of the catchy “Ridin” With the Radio.” She goes on to sing “The shit that they play now, it just don”t feel like it should.” Suggestion No. 1: when you”re a new artist, it might be smart to not piss off the radio folks that you”re hoping will play your music right from the start. I”m sure the intent was to be all rebellious and declare her authenticity because she”s got a song (“Ooh, look how edgy Crystal is!”) and she”s going to just sing it, but the minute she appeared on “American Idol,” she showed a certain willingness to play the game.
Another issue is sequencing. When the second song on the album is a cover of Buffalo Springfield”s “For What It”s Worth” that sends out a bit of distress signal that there wasn”t enough strong glue to hold the album together. On a debut, you pull out a cover like that for the last position on the album or a bonus track. I could be wrong, but there seems to be no connection between Bowersox and the song–she didn”t perform it on “AI.” It”s an odd choice for an album that is intensely self-reflective.
Indeed, “Farmer”s Daughter” is a treasure trove of confessions and personal moments: she even includes “Mason” here, a song she and her husband sang to each other at their October wedding. Bowersox wrote eight of the songs by herself and co-wrote two others. She has moments of strong songcraft, such as on the top-tapping delightful “Lonely,” a bouncy track that sounds straight off a Sugarland album. She also sings of the terrible abuse she suffered and this is where there seems to be the biggest disconnect. On the title track (and first single), she sings “When you broke bones, I told the school I fell down the stairs.” A recounting of such a horrible, intolerable childhood should evoke a much stronger, punch-in-the-gut response than it does, but because it”s delivered like every other line in the song, it doesn”t.
And that”s the ultimate problem with “Farmer”s Daughter.” To Bowersox and producer David Bendeth”s credit, this album sounds exactly like the album she wanted to make and yet, oddly, the emotional connection to the songs just isn”t there. I don”t think we”re going to have Bowersox coming back in six months saying she didn”t get her way on here (despite the presence of a Kara DioGuardi/Chad Kroeger song that doesn”t add anything to the album). The album is folkie in spots where it should be, bluesy when Bowersox clearly wants it to be, such as on “Speak Now” (not to be confused with Taylor Swift”s song and track of the same name), and pure pop when it should be. There”s nothing on here that doesn”t sound authentically hers, and yet none of it resonates the way it should. Here”s hoping she gets another chance because there”s talent her, but just like any farmer knows, every crop develops in its own time and maybe the songs here were harvested a bit too soon.
Maybe she just needs another few years to find her voice?
Nice try, Melinda. Your review is well considered, but I think you missed the point. FD is a concept album. The songs tell the story of her life from her early musical influences that shaped her social conscious through her difficult childhood, to unreturned love, to finally finding love and being honest to your yourself as you seek to follow your life’s work. To slice and dice each song does not do this album justice.
I hear you Bill– and that’s what is so perplexing to me about this album. She could not come up with a more honest, reflective, personal album and yet I’m not sold on her telling of her own story, as much as I want to be.
I have good ears. I know I have listened to a lot more music than Melinda because I’m nearly 70 years old, so let me help correct her misguided observations. I don’t review music for a living but my opinion counts because I spend money on good music.
I hear something entirely opposite to Melinda. I think the album, with the exception of “Hold On”, is brilliant. There is no doubt in my seasoned mind that Crystal is the most talented American Idol ever. That includes, Carrie, Cris, Kelly and Adam. She will probably never have the sales or success these artists have because her music is not mainsteam, but her talent is immense and this first effort is very well presented.
John — I value your opinion much more than Melinda’s. As a seasoned consumer of music, you have a much broader knowledge base from which to draw an opinion than it appears Melinda does. Crystal’s voice is a blast from the past and a much appreciated one. Sorry Melinda…age wins out on this one.
I agree. I have listened to most of the album and there is just something missing. I think she has an incredible amount of talent, but she has to learn a little bit about telling a story when she writes her own music. In my opinion she needs to learn subtly and leave a little bit to the listeners imagination. She has a lot of talent and hopefully she will get it all together with time.
I’m listening to Crystal’s album “Farmer’s Daughter” as I write this and so far I like it a lot. I can do without “Kiss Ya”, but the rest are pretty good. It’s an EXCELLENT start for her first CD. It’s not as good as Brooke Whites’ – High Hopes and Heartbreak, but a very good album none the less. I believe her 2nd album will be fantastic. “Speak Now” is awesome and so is “Farmer’s Daughter” although I like it better with her and just a guitar. Buy it, you’ll like it.
Very well written and insightful review. If you’d read my review at [mcaf.ee] you’d see we agree on several points. I liked the way you described farmers daughter here. A song like Farmers Daughter should be an emotional Nuclear Bomb. She never draws you in. It comes across to me as a song just between her and her mother. Since her mother knows all that happened, it’s simple purpose is to let her know that she’s telling everyone what the mom did. There’s nothing there for the rest of us to share.
There are 4 good tracks on the album. I don’t think radio was the best choice to start the album with either. Lonely would have worked. She has a song called “finally got it right” (bonus track) that would have been a good lead off song too.
FWIW is also a strange choice. Drop it and add “Love ya Before I leave” another of her good originals that’s not on here.
I feel she was kinda rushed in putting this thing out before the holidays too. the band and her could have used more time with the song arrangements.
It’s good. but she’s better than this first offering.
How will she ever get played on radio? Completely naive and egotistically conceived “oh crystal is so edgy [not]” FD has no emotion whatsoever. Guess she’s too cool for school.
You must truly be listening to something different than I. Her soulfullness comes through in every song. I agree, she will improve as time goes on….as do most artists, but to deem her as egotistical proves you have no idea who this girl really is. She is one of the most selfless individuals out there. So, don’t confuse the desire to stay true to yourself as egotistical. As many reviewers have stated, the song written by Kara was one of the most forgetable on the CD….isn’t she supposed to be one of the pros?? Crystal’s music is GREAT old time rock and roll. It’s about time someone brings it back.
I haven’t even listened to FD yet….but I just know i’m going to love it. I don’t take these music critics seriously…what do they know? It’s the listeners who love and appreciate her music that matter. I can’t wait to hear her version of “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield….i’ll bet it’s awesome!!