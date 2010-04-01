Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Black Eyed Peas and Annie Lennox all slated for ‘Idol Gives Back’

#Brad Pitt
04.01.10 8 years ago

 After taking a year hiatus, “Idol Gives Back” returns April 21 with some major stars in tow. Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, the Black Eyed Peas, Annie Lennox and Jeff Beck are all slated to appear. As in years past, some major names like Brad Pitt, President Clinton, etc., may drop by.

 
“Idol Gives Back” has raised more than $140 million for charity so far, according to the show. This year”s event will raise funds for a number of U.S. and international organizations including Feeding America, United National Foundation, Children”s Health Fund and Malaria No More.
 
Viewers will be able to make donations during and following the program.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSAlicia KeysAMERICAN IDOLANNIE LENNOXBLACK EYED PEASBrad PittCARRIE UNDERWOODIdol Gives BackJeff Beckpresident clinton

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP