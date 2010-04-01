Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Black Eyed Peas and Annie Lennox all slated for ‘Idol Gives Back’

After taking a year hiatus, “Idol Gives Back” returns April 21 with some major stars in tow. Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, the Black Eyed Peas, Annie Lennox and Jeff Beck are all slated to appear. As in years past, some major names like Brad Pitt, President Clinton, etc., may drop by.

“Idol Gives Back” has raised more than $140 million for charity so far, according to the show. This year”s event will raise funds for a number of U.S. and international organizations including Feeding America, United National Foundation, Children”s Health Fund and Malaria No More.