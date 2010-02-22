Allison Iraheta headed back to ‘Idol’ on Thursday

Kris Allen is headed back to “American Idol” for a performance this Thursday — but he won’t be the only season eight finalist hitting the stage. Allison Iraheta will also appear on FOX, singing her single “Scars” during the Feb. 25 results show.

She and Allen are appearing in part for the Idol Gives Back charity segment of the show. Viewers will be encouraged to donate money via text message to benefit victims of the devestating Haiti Earthquake in January, with proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

“Scars” appeared on 17-year-old Iraheta’s debut 19 Recordings/Jive album “Just Like You,” released in December.

This week on “AI,” the 24 semi-finalists will become 20 as two women and two men will be eliminated. The former perform on Tuesday, while the latter perform Wednesday.