â€˜American Idolâ€™ gets Beatles theme night, plus Rihanna as guest

The top nine finalists on the current season of “American Idol” will get a shot to cover their favorite Beatles tunes – at least from the John Lennon/Paul McCartney songbook, anyway.

For the third season ever in the television franchise, contestants have access to the songs of Lennon/McCartney, followed by a performance by Rihanna on elimination night. The singer will tackle her new single “Te Amo.”

Crystal Bowersox, Lee DeWyze, Andrew Garcia, Casey James, Aaron Kelly, Michael Lynche, Siobhan Magnus, Katie Stevens and Tim Urban are all that remains in the competition, after last night”s elimination of Didi Benami.

The Lennon/McCartney songbook excludes those Beatles songs written and owned by George Harrison and his estate.

