B.o.B. tops The Billboard 200 at No. 1 with ‘The Adventures of Bobby Ray’

As was predicted last Friday, pop and hip-hop artist B.o.B. arrives at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart this week with his debut “The Adventures of Bobby Ray.” Sales were aided by the popularity of his No. 1 single “Nothin’ on You” featuring Bruno Mars, plus the increased airplay on his track with Paramore’s Hayley Williams on “Airplanes.” “Bobby Ray” moved 84,000 copies, making this the third week that the top release on the albums chart sold less than 100,000 copies.

Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” sites tight at No. 2 this week with 76,000 copies, an 8% decrease in sales.

Bullet For My Valentine arrives with its best charting and sales week yet as “Fever” bows at No. 3 with 71,000. It’s previous high was No. 4.

Justin Bieber’s “My World 2.0” slips No. 3 to No. 4 (69,000, -14%), AC/DC’s “Iron Man 2” soundtrack falls No. 4 to No. 5 (52,000, -32%) and Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond” follows suit, descending No. 5 to No. 6 (48,000, -8%).

Melissa Etheridge’s “Fearless Love” debuts at No. 7 with 46,000, better than the No. 13 peak of her last “The Awakening” from 2007. This is the singer-songwriter’s first top 10 set since 2001.

Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove’s first studio album ever, “Sparks Fly,” has a No. 8 start with 36,000 copies. She previously appeared on the soundtrack to the cable kids network show “iCarly.”

The “Now 33” hits compiliation moves No. 6 to No. 9 (30,000, -17%).

“Glee, The Music: The Power of Madonna,” last week’s champion, falls hard from No. 1 to No. 10 (29,000, -70%).