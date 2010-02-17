‘Basterd’ Waltz joins Robert Pattinson in ‘Circus’

02.17.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Christoph Waltz has all the fun: he”s going from playing a murderous conniving Nazi officer in “Inglourious Basterds” to a villainous paranoid schizophrenic animal wrangler in forthcoming Depression Era drama “Circus.” [Edit: the title has since been changed to the name of the original novel, “Water for Elephants.”]

According to Deadline, the Austrian actor will star alongside Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon in the Francis Lawrence-directed flick, an adaptation of Sara Gruen”s novel “Water for Elephants.” It will be released via Fox 2000, produced by Gil Netter, Erwin Stoff and Andrew Tennenbaum.

Waltz plays Witherspoon”s husband, two workers in a cheap traveling circus with the actress as its star. ‘Twilight” star Pattinson joins in the travels and falls for her, a dangerous prospect considering Waltz” cruel character.

After major accolades for his performance in Quentin Tarantino”s “Basterds,” Waltz earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He also appears as another villain in the upcoming release “The Green Hornet.”

