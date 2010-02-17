‘Basterd’ Waltz joins Robert Pattinson in ‘Circus’

Christoph Waltz has all the fun: he”s going from playing a murderous conniving Nazi officer in “Inglourious Basterds” to a villainous paranoid schizophrenic animal wrangler in forthcoming Depression Era drama “Circus.” [Edit: the title has since been changed to the name of the original novel, “Water for Elephants.”]
According to Deadline, the Austrian actor will star alongside Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon in the Francis Lawrence-directed flick, an adaptation of Sara Gruen”s novel “Water for Elephants.” It will be released via Fox 2000, produced by Gil Netter, Erwin Stoff and Andrew Tennenbaum.
Waltz plays Witherspoon”s husband, two workers in a cheap traveling circus with the actress as its star. ‘Twilight” star Pattinson joins in the travels and falls for her, a dangerous prospect considering Waltz” cruel character.
After major accolades for his performance in Quentin Tarantino”s “Basterds,” Waltz earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He also appears as another villain in the upcoming release “The Green Hornet.”
You need to correct this. The name of the Sara Gruen novel was not “Circus” but “Water for Elephants”. Look it up. And he seems much too old to play the character…but I look forward to this nonetheless
Thanks for the heads up. Fixed.
OMFGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG I CANT BELIEVE THIS OMG MY TWO FAVORITE ACTORS IN THE WORLD ARE GOING TO STAR TOGETHER??=?????? I AM PASSING RIGHT NOW ………………….
I have this book on my bookshelf, but haven’t read it yet. It’s next on my list though. I find it weird that the movie is going to be based around Reese Witherspoon and her character??? When I read the back of the book it seemed like the book was based on Rob Pattinsons character? Hm…
I am reading this book right now and it is just fabulous. I think it is going to be a great movie.
Water For Elephants was my favorite book of the last decade. I always saw Oliver Platt in the Chris Weitz role. Eva Green in the Witherspoon role and although Leo DiCaprio would have been perfect, I have been thinking Joseph Gordon Leavitt as the years roled by. Just happy the film is being made. Sure to be a Best Picture contender. Not too happy about the casting except for Weitz though.
Sounds a bit odd to me.
Pattinson plays the protagonist Jacob, Witherspoon is Marlena. Okay so far. Then we have the brutal animal trainer, Marlena’s husband August AND the mean and violent circus owner Uncle Al.
Christoph Waltz will play the character of August, the husband? But WHO plays Uncle Al then?
I could imagine that Sean Penn is still in to play August and Waltz plays Uncle Al instead.
Other characters are the dwarf Kinko, the alcoholic Camel and the nurse Rosemary.
Anyway, great news, because of the Waltz-factor.