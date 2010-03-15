‘Battlestar Galactica’ favorite has his ‘Eureka’ moment

“Battlestar Galactica” veteran James Callis will be a regular on Syfy’s “Eureka” for the quirky dramedy’s fourth season.

Syfy has announced that Callis will play Dr. Grant, a former Eureka resident whose return causes problems for Colin Ferguson’s Sheriff Carter, especially since Dr. Carter has the hots for Allison (Salli Richardson-Whitfield).

“Eureka” begins production on March 18 and will premiere on Syfy on July 9, 2010. The 20-episode season will feature the normal cast regulars, as well as returning guest stars including Jamie Ray Newman and Matt Frewer. In addition, series stars Ferguson and Joe Morton will return behind-the-camera to direct episodes, while Richardson-Whitfield will make her directing debut.

Callis is best known for his work as Dr. Gaius Baltar on “Battlestar Galactica,” which aired on Syfy back in the dark ages when it was still Sci Fi. Other credits for the London-born actor include “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” and a recent guest spot on CBS’ “Numb3rs.”

We’re in the midst of a busy casting season for “Battlestar Galactica” favorites. Tricia Helfer is set to be a cast regular on the second season of TNT’s “Dark Blue,” while Grace Park and Katee Sackhoff have landed pilot leads for CBS and ABC respectively.