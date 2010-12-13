BFCA rewards ‘Black Swan’ with 12 nominations including best picture

The Broadcast Film Critic’s Association announced the nominees for the 2010 Critic’s Choice Awards this morning and in something of a surprise, “Black Swan” scored more nominations than expected frontrunner “The Social Network.”

Darren Aronofsky’s indie thriller was rewarded with 12 nominations including best picture, best actress (Natalie Portman), best director (Aronofsky) and best supporting actress (Mila Kunis). “The Social Network” scored nine nominations, “The King’s Speech” and “True Grit” both received 11 nominations, “Inception” discovered 10 nominations and “The Fighter” knocked out six nods.

Last year’s Critic’s Choice Awards show is remembered most for the spontaneous kiss between Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep after both “tied” for best actress. Viewers can only hope for a moment half as entertaining this year.

The 16th Annual Critic’s Choice Awards takes place on Friday, Jan 14, 2010 and will air live on VH1 beginning at 9 PM EST/PST.

A complete list of all the nominees can be found below.

BEST PICTURE

Nominees:

* 127 Hours

* Black Swan

* The Fighter

* Inception

* The King’s Speech

* The Social Network

* The Town

* Toy Story 3

* True Grit

* Winter’s Bone

BEST ACTOR

Nominees:

* Jeff Bridges – “True Grit”

* Robert Duvall – “Get Low”

* Jesse Eisenberg – “The Social Network”

* Colin Firth – “The King’s Speech”

* James Franco – “127 Hours”

* Ryan Gosling – “Blue Valentine”

BEST ACTRESS

Nominees:

* Annette Bening – “The Kids Are All Right”

* Nicole Kidman – “Rabbit Hole”

* Jennifer Lawrence – “Winter’s Bone”

* Natalie Portman – “Black Swan”

* Noomi Rapace – “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

* Michelle Williams – “Blue Valentine”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominees:

* Christian Bale – “The Fighter”

* Andrew Garfield – “The Social Network”

* Jeremy Renner – “The Town”

* Sam Rockwell – “Conviction”

* Mark Ruffalo – “The Kids Are All Right”

* Geoffrey Rush – “The King’s Speech”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominees:

* Amy Adams – “The Fighter”

* Helena Bonham Carter – “The King’s Speech”

* Mila Kunis – “Black Swan”

* Melissa Leo – “The Fighter”

* Hailee Steinfeld – “True Grit”

* Jacki Weaver – “Animal Kingdom”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Nominees:

* Elle Fanning – “Somewhere”

* Jennifer Lawrence – “Winter’s Bone”

* Chloe Grace Moretz – “Let Me In”

* Chloe Grace Moretz – “Kick-Ass”

* Kodi Smit-McPhee – “Let Me In”

* Hailee Steinfeld – “True Grit”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Nominees:

* The Fighter

* The Kids Are All Right

* The King’s Speech

* The Social Network

* The Town

BEST DIRECTOR

Nominees:

* Darren Aronofsky – “Black Swan”

* Danny Boyle – “127 Hours”

* Joel Coen & Ethan Coen – “True Grit”

* David Fincher – “The Social Network”

* Tom Hooper – “The King’s Speech”

* Christopher Nolan – “Inception”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Nominees:

* “Another Year” – Mike Leigh

* “Black Swan” – Mark Heyman and Andres Heinz and John McLaughlin

* “The Fighter” – Scott Silver and Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson (Story by Keith Dorrington & Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson)

* “Inception” – Christopher Nolan

* “The Kids Are All Right” – Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg

* “The King’s Speech” – David Seidler

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Nominees:

* “127 Hours” – Simon Beaufoy and Danny Boyle

* “The Social Network” – Aaron Sorkin

* “The Town” – Ben Affleck, Peter Craig and Sheldon Turner

* “Toy Story 3” – Michael Arndt (Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich)

* “True Grit” – Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

* “Winter’s Bone” – Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees:

* “127 Hours” – Anthony Dod Mantle

* “Black Swan” – Matthew Libatique

* “Inception” – Wally Pfister

* “The King’s Speech” – Danny Cohen

* “True Grit” – Roger Deakins

BEST ART DIRECTION

Nominees:

* “Alice in Wonderland” – Stefan Dechant

* “Black Swan” – Therese DePrez and Tora Peterson

* “Inception” – Guy Hendrix Dyas

* “The King’s Speech” – Netty Chapman

* “True Grit” – Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh

BEST EDITING

Nominees:

* “127 Hours” – Jon Harris

* “Black Swan” – Andrew Weisblum

* “Inception” – Lee Smith

* “The Social Network” – Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Nominees:

* “Alice in Wonderland” – Colleen Atwood

* “Black Swan” – Amy Westcott

* “The King’s Speech” – Jenny Beavan

* “True Grit” – Mary Zophres

BEST MAKEUP

Nominees:

* Alice in Wonderland

* Black Swan

* Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

* True Grit

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Nominees:

* Alice in Wonderland

* Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

* Inception

* Tron: Legacy

BEST SOUND

Nominees:

* 127 Hours

* Black Swan

* Inception

* The Social Network

* Toy Story 3

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Nominees:

* Despicable Me

* How to Train Your Dragon

* The Illusionist

* Tangled

* Toy Story 3

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Nominees:

* Inception

* Kick-Ass

* Red

* The Town

* Unstoppable

BEST COMEDY

Nominees:

* Cyrus

* Date Night

* Easy A

* Get Him to the Greek

* I Love You Phillip Morris

* The Other Guys

BEST PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Nominees:

* The Pacific

* Temple Grandin

* You Don’t Know Jack

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Nominees:

* Biutiful

* I Am Love

* The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Nominees:

* Exit Through the Gift Shop

* Inside Job

* Restrepo

* Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work

* The Tillman Story

* Waiting for Superman

BEST SONG

Nominees:

* “I See the Light” – performed by Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi/written by Alan Menken & Glenn Slater – Tangled

* “If I Rise” – performed by Dido and A.R. Rahman/music by A.R. Rahman/lyrics by Dido Armstrong and Rollo Armstrong – 127 Hours

* “Shine” – performed and written by John Legend – Waiting for Superman

* “We Belong Together” – performed and written by Randy Newman – Toy Story 3

* “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me Yet” – performed by Cher/written by Diane Warren – Burlesque

BEST SCORE

Nominees:

* “Black Swan” – Clint Mansell

* “Inception” – Hans Zimmer

* “The King’s Speech” – Alexandre Desplat

* “The Social Network” – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

* “True Grit” – Carter Burwell



