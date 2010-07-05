Big Boi, Kylie Minogue and Trent Reznor show their independence with new releases

With much of America on vacation because of the July 4 weekend, only a few artists practice their independence with July 6 release dates. Big Boi”s “Sir Luscious Leftfoot,” which it feels like we”ve simultaneously waited for forever and already heard 45 tracks from, finally arrives after label entanglements. We also get new Enrique Iglesias and Kylie Minogue.

Big Boi, “Sir Luscious Leftfoot…Son of Chico Dusty” (Def Jam): One-half of Outkast, Big Boi brings in the big guns for his solo effort: T.I., Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx and B.o.B. Fun feisty tracks like ‘Shutterbugg” and “General Patton” make this a likely contender to enter near the top of the chart.

Enrique Iglesias, ‘Euphoria” (Universal): He already has an mid-level hit in ‘I Like It” featuring Pitbull, in part thanks to the inclusion of MTV”s “Jersey Shore” cast. The bilingual album also includes Wisin & Yandel and Pussycat Doll/”Dancing with the Stars” champ, Nicole Scherzinger.

How to Destroy Angels, “How to Destroy Angels” (The Null Corporation): A NIN-less Trent Reznor returns with an EP of new tunes featuring his wife and frequent collaborator Atticus Ros.

Kelis, “Flesh Tone” (will.i.am music group/Interscope): Singer brings her musical milkshake back to the yard with this, her first album on the label run by the Black Eyed Peas” frontman. He produced the dance-oriented effort, as did David Guetta, DJ Ammo and a few others. First single, “Acapella,” reached No.1 on Billboard”s Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

Bret Michaels, “Custom Built” (Poor Boy): Poison frontman continues his improbable comeback, health willing, with his first album in five years. The set includes a cover of Sublime”s “What I Got” and the creepy duet with Miley Cyrus, “Nothing To Lose.” Bandana not included.

Kylie Minogue, “Aphrodite” (Astralwerks/EMI): Fronted by first single, “All the Lovers,” Aussie Minogue brings another dose of her intoxicating pop dance brew. Will the U.S. ever catch up to the rest of the world when it comes to Miss M”s fabulosity?